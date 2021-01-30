Halle Berry flashes killer abs and fit physique in the rain after sweaty workout The X-Men star slowly peeled away the layers of her workout outfit to reveal her abs

Halle Berry's fitness game has always been on point but fans were at a loss for words when she shared a post workout video and flashed her killer abs.

In the video, Halle walks out into a rainy day in layers and layers of workout gear. As she steps out, she peels off her first layer, which is a sauna suit. Under that is a Respin waist slimmer.

As she strips the waist slimmer off, her insane abs are exposed in all their glory. As she is peeling off her layers, she says: "This is the moment you've been waiting for, this is the moment of truth… take off that Respin waist slimmer!"

MORE: Halle Berry wows in backless swimsuit and cutout bikini - and fans go wild

Loading the player...

WATCH: Halle Berry strips down to reveal her insane abs after sweaty workout

As she takes off that final layer Halle makes incredibly fun sounds, like she's a champion in a movie - and of course that's not far from the truth.

She captioned the amazing video: "Peter Lee Thomas & I are back this week with something I know you all will love...especially you ladies that have had children, like I have," she wrote.

MORE: Halle Berry's shows off stunning back tattoo in revealing snap

MORE: Halle Berry’s sensational swimsuit video makes this rockstar swoon - see who her admirer is

Halle Berry and her insane abs!

"My abdomen is my problem area so I have to work extra hard. I enjoyed my holiday time off a little too much, but now i’m back at it. I share with you my ab workout after my workout."

"YEP, that’s what I said. I do a whole workout after my workout"

SEE: Halle Berry's necklace has a very special link to her Hollywood BFF

Halle concluded: "I also decided to put on my Respin waist slimmer, use my respin resistance bands and my favorite Everlast FIT sauna suit to get an extra sweat going!"

Halle has done an amazing job promoting her wellness brand, and has proven she is her own best model for Respin.

Halle Berry is her own best model

"Respin is an inclusive platform created to provide inspiration, resources and products to support your health and wellness journey," Halle recently shared about the fitness brand.

The actress further explained: "Our mission is deeply personal and rooted in the mindset that health & wellness does not happen overnight, but is a lifelong journey that requires commitment and mindfulness."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.