Elizabeth Hurley isn’t about to let a little controversy stop her from baring her body on the beach!

The model, 55, broke her silence on Thursday after Piers Morgan apologised for calling her underwear photo "creepy" - and she did it in the best way possible.

Elizabeth took to Instagram and gave her fans what they love… another dazzling bikini photo.

In the throwback photo the star posed on the beautiful sandy shores in a tiny two-piece and she looked amazing.

With one leg in the air and her arms outstretched, Elizabeth balanced on the sand and looked effortlessly chic.

"Pretend vacation!" she captioned the post. "I’m so fed up with being at home, I'm pretending I'm away and am living vicariously through my camera roll for the next 10 days #pretendvacation."

Elizabeth is missing her sunny vacations

Just the day before, Piers had apologised for criticising her risqué photographs in a fur coat and bikini bottoms which he assumed had been taken by her 18-year-old son, Damian.

He had called Elizabeth "thirsty," before she clapped back to reveal it was her 80-year-old mother who was behind the lens.

Piers acknowledged that he had made a mistake over the identity of Elizabeth's photographer. But, in true Piers style, he then questioned whether or not it was better that it was her elderly mother instead.

Elizabeth has perfected her swimsuit selfies

"I just want to apologise to Elizabeth Hurley," Piers began, as his co-host, Susanna Reid, interjected: "Quite right too, you were very unpleasant yesterday."

Piers gave a somewhat rambling apology but at the end of the day, wasn’t happy about Elizabeth’s choice of photographer - even if it wasn’t her teenage son.

Elizabeth's risqué photo caused quite the stir

He asked Susanna: "If the moment the snow fell next time, would your first thought be, because you're a little bit younger than Liz, would your first thought be, 'I'm going to run outside, grab my mother who is a secret world class photographer that we never knew about, and I'm going to get her to take endless, topless pictures of me in the snow?’”

Susanna previously defended Elizabeth when she criticised her co-host for calling the mum-of-one a narcissist.

"You can't accuse other people of being thirsty when you're on national television," she said. "And you have at least two columns and you're on every single podcast!"

