Halle Berry's shows off stunning back tattoo in revealing snap

Halle Berry, 52, just proved she is a seriously cool mum, unveiling a new piece of artwork in the form of a tattoo delicately placed along the centre of her spine. The picture, which the mother-of-two shared on her Instagram, shows the back tattoo in full view whilst she is cooking topless in the kitchen.

In the picture, the mother-of-two can be seen holding a frying pan and an egg above her head whilst standing in front of her kitchen hob. Alongside the snap, the actress commented: "Who says I'm not a mermaid", followed by a mermaid emoji.

Many followers questioned whether the tattoo was real

The picture of the star posing in a sequin skirt stunned her 4.7 million followers, who were clearly in awe of her original piece of artwork. One delighted fan commented: "Keeping it classy with a touch of risqué '…thanks for sharing," whilst another wrote: "You make it work. Not sure just anyone could pull it off."

Despite its success, it is thought that Halle’s new tattoo is indeed a temporary design, possible for an upcoming film role, as there was no visible sign of the tattoo in January at the Golden Globes.

Halle with be returning to our screens in May for her role as Sofia in John Wick: Chapter 3- Parabellum.

