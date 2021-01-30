Elizabeth Hurley sunbathes in a sequined bikini for show-stopping selfie The star was in the Maldives

Elizabeth Hurley has vowed to take her fans on a virtual vacation every day this month by sharing throwback photos from her holidays on Instagram, and her latest one won't disappoint.

The model and actress looked unbelievable in the snapshot in which she was sunbathing on a white, sandy beach wearing a sparkly two-piece.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley wows in cut-out dress in dazzling new video

Elizabeth was perfectly made up with her hair in natural waves and sporting long lashes and neatly manicured brows.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley receives apology from Piers Morgan after he branded her "creepy"

She was holding a bottle of suncream and pouting for the camera.

"Day 2 of my glorious #pretendvacation in the Maldives at @milaidhoo and anointing myself with @clinique SPF30," she wrote.

"I'm wearing my favourite bikini from @elizabethhurleybeach and I’m thrilled to tell you that using code EXT30 you can get 30% off all our embroidered styles this weekend.

"I’m off to drink a fruity cocktail. (In real life we’re expecting a foot of snow) #stayhome."

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley is sizzling in daring new selfie you have to see

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley stuns with blonde bob in epic party photo

Elizabeth wore her favourite bikini

Her fans commented that Elizabeth was “killing it,” and branded her “the most gorgeous woman in the world”.

The Royals star’s photo comes just days after Piers Morgan called her barely-there, snowy snapshot, "creepy," when he assumed it had been taken by her 18-year-old son, Damian.

Elizabeth set him straight with an Instagram post when she informed him that her risqué photo was actually taken by her 80-year-old mother.

MORE: Elizabeth Hurley leads celebrity Christmas snaps in festive red bikini

SEE: Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian invite fans inside their lavish party

Elizabeth launched her own swimwear line in 2005

She's spent most of the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in a bubble at her English estate with some of her friends and family, including her mum and son.

"In these scary times I feel incredibly lucky to live in the countryside and have lots of outside space," she said on Instagram.

She continues to work on her swimwear line while in lockdown too.

Elizabeth established the range in 2005, and caters to women, as well as young girls aged up to 13.

"I decided to venture into beachwear not only because I've always been obsessed with vacation clothes, but also because it's an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong," she stated on her official website.

"I wanted to develop resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.