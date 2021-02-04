Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson says he is ready to give daughter True a sibling The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is doting mom to daughter True

Khloe Kardashian has a full plan to give this "whole pregnancy thing" another go again - and her ex baby daddy is all onboard to be a part of it.

In a new clip, released to E! News, Khloe says she is ready to start trying again, and she has already frozen her eggs in preparation.

In the clip Khloe tells Tristan: "Kim, every time I post a video of True, she DMs me and she's like, 'She can't play by herself her whole life.'"

Khloe adds she "never ever imagined having an only child," and that she felt awful that during quarantine little True had no one to play with because even the cousins were quarantining from each other.

She added: "She had nobody. And it was 'cause they were isolated even from each other for so long."

However, Khloe says now is the time to move forward and have another kid. And Tristan's response? He is all in!

Tristan told Khloe: "That's what I like to hear." Khloe tells Tristan she is ready to get the plan in motion: "We have to like line it up with your schedule. So, I can make embryos with my frozen eggs."

Per Tristan, he's "all for it."

Khloe says she is "ready to do the whole pregnancy thing again," and adds she thinks it will work. And Tristan agrees.

Khloe seems to have babies on the brain. She shared a glowing throwback pregnancy snap in late January. The photo was re-shared by Khloe from a fan account - but that didn't stop her fans from reacting and even sending in their congratulations.

Khloe adores nothing more than being a mother and in July during an interview on SiriusXM, the reality star opened up about the possibility of expanding her family. O

n having more children, Khloe said: "I don't think I could handle the amount she's [Kris Jenner] had, but I love kids. I love my nieces and nephews. I love children, so I definitely would. I think with the state of the world, that scares me more.

"I am totally content with True. If all I had was True, she's fulfilled everything I could have wanted. She's so perfect. If I have another one, what a blessing, but if not, I am fine with it," she added.