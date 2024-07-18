Jack Grealish's girlfriend Sasha Attwood showcases growing baby bump in glamorous holiday post

Jack Grealish's girlfriend Sasha Attwood sparked a sweet fan reaction on Thursday when she uploaded a pair of images showcasing her blossoming baby bump.

In the holiday snapshots, which were shared to Instagram, the model and influencer was all smiles as she posed on a bar stool while rocking a whimsical knitted cream dress by 4th & Reckless complete with asymmetrical straps and 3D flowers.

© Instagram The model is expecting her first child with Jack Grealish

The mother-to-be, 27, accessorised with stacks of gold hoop earrings, a cluster of rings and a pearlescent Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet. She wore her glossy chocolate locks in a low bun and highlighted her features with a palette of bronzed makeup.

In her caption, she simply penned "Holidays".

© Instagram Sasha rocked a gorgeous knitted dress adorned with flowers

Fans and friends flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. "Absolutely GLOWING, congratulations beautiful girl," wrote one, while a second noted: "The most perfect bump & mumma," and a third chimed in: "Awww you look beautiful and blooming."

Football ace Jack and Sasha announced that they were expecting their first child together earlier this month. Sharing their joyous news with the world on 7 July, Jack, 28, uploaded an image to Instagram which showed the pair cradling Sasha's baby bump.

The Manchester City player wrote a simple caption that read: "Life's biggest blessing." Meanwhile, Sasha shared the same heartwarming snap on her account, which she captioned: "Half of me, half of you - beyond blessed."

Heaping praise on the pair, the couple's fans were quick to send congratulatory messages. One person wrote: "Congratulations, Jack," as another said: "Amazing, congratulations you two," while a third said: "Congratulations to you and the family."

© Getty Images The couple are childhood sweethearts

Jack and Sasha have been together since they were 16. They have been going from strength to strength ever since and now live together in a lavish home in Manchester. Their plush pad is a real feast for the eyes and boasts a whopping seven bedrooms, 20 acres of land, a swimming pool, a tennis court and a helipad.

Who is Sasha Attwood?

The Birmingham-born influencer and model is currently signed to Elite Models worldwide and J'adore Models in Manchester.

© Instagram Sasha regularly shares pictures from her lavish trips

In the past, she has modelled for an array of brands including Boohoo, Lipsy and GHD. When she's not busy posing up a storm or supporting her beau from the sidelines, she uploads content to her YouTube channel which is dedicated to all things beauty and fashion.

Beyond this, she has a penchant for travel and is regularly seen jetting off to luxurious destinations across the globe, including Paris, Cannes and Dubai.