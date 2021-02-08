BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker sparks major reaction with his TikTok dance moves The host is a good sport!

BBC Breakfast star Dan Walker has been urged to stick to his day job after attempting to recreate a TikTok dance!

The 43-year-old appeared in a hilarious video shared by the show's official Twitter account, showing him in the studio and trying to copy the routine.

His admirable enthusiasm did lead to a minor mishap, however, with Dan managing to "punch the light" at the end of his dance.

WATCH: Dan Walker's hilarious attempt at TikTok dance

Proving himself to be a good sport, the dad-of-three shared the clip on his personal Twitter account, along with the caption: "Nailed the armpit sniff! The light has been fixed. #MondayMotivation."

Fans loved the video, with one simply writing: "Daniel, Daniel, Daniel," along with a crying laughing emoji. A second joked, "That's you on Strictly then Dan!" with a third echoing: "I didn't think I could love you anymore, but there you go! Please, please do Strictly – they'll probably get @RealNatalieLowe for you!"

Dan Walker appears with Louise Minchin on BBC Breakfast

A fourth joked: "Great dancing Dan, I think the arm pit sniff may become the next big thing in the dance club world x."

Dan – who has been married to wife Sarah since 2001 - previously revealed that he has been offered the chance to appear on Strictly in the past, but has always turned it down.

Appearing on The One Show last year, he admitted: "There's a regular phone call that comes in. The problem is I've got a big wingspan. I'm 6ft 6in, I'd need a big dance floor!"

The star shares three children with wife Sarah

He continued: "I always think that Strictly is a better spectator sport than it is to participate."

Should Dan decide to take on the Strictly challenge, he will be following in the footsteps of fellow BBC Breakfast presenter Naga Munchetty. Naga took part in the 14th series of the show in 2016, when she was partnered up with Pasha Kovalev.

