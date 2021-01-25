Dan Walker hasn't had the best start to his week after suffering quite the wardrobe malfunction on Monday morning.

Just moments before he appeared live on-air, the BBC Breakfast presenter realised he had yoghurt on his tie while his co-host Louise Minchin was more worried about the state of his hair.

MORE: Louise Minchin leaves fans in stitches with 'lockdown 3 hair' photo

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Minchin is reunited with Dan Walker on BBC Breakfast

Sharing a snap from the red sofa, Dan told his social media followers: "I have dropped yoghurt on my tie. Louise thinks she might have her dress on back-to-front. 30 seconds before we went on air she said... 'Dan, you can't go on TV with your hair like that!' And... I've already sung a sea-shanty!"

MORE: BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker melts hearts with adorable photo of his son

READ: Dan Walker makes rare comment about his future on BBC Breakfast

His fans were quick to sympathise, with one encouragingly writing: "You both look fine to me, don't worry." Another remarked: "You two!! Hope she fixed it!! #dreamteam."

A third person was rather pleased with the funny post, saying: "You two are making me laugh this morning - just what I needed thank you!! You should sing a sea shanty about your crazy morning!"

Dan shared this snap with his followers on Monday

Elsewhere, Louise risked the wrath of Dan by posting another photo. "Good morning, I think @mrdanwalker might be getting fed up with the photos," she said.

Both BBC journalists have been the faces of BBC Breakfast for several years. Dan, 43, has been fronting the show from Monday to Wednesday since 2016 while Louise has been a regular anchor since 2006.

MORE: Dan Walker shares details of 'awkward' encounter with Prince Philip

Dan has previously opened up about his role on BBC One programme and how it might affect his family. "She thought it was going to be a disaster, me getting up that early, turning into a zombie," he said of his wife Sarah, during a chat with The Mirror. "We've got a dog and three kids, so if I slammed the door at 3.30am saying, 'Bye everyone,' it wouldn't work."

However, since taking on the role, Dan has been able to spend more time with his loved ones. "One of the major reasons I took the job is it gives me more time at home," he added. "Most days I can be home by 11am, which means I can do the school run."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.