Louise Minchin has revealed her Christmas decorations are still up at her home - much to the horror of her BBC Breakfast co-host Dan Walker!

Last week, the 52-year-old presenter surprised her fans after sharing her decision not to take down her Christmas tree. Taking to her social media pages on Tuesday morning, Louise confirmed the festive spirit was still very much alive at her house.

"Morning, and to confirm much to @mrdanwalker's horror the Christmas tree is still going strong," she tweeted alongside a selfie of herself next to her pretty tree.

Traditionally, decorations are taken down before the 12th day of Christmas. However, following the news of the UK's third lockdown, Louise was determined to keep her spirits up.

"I'm tempted to see if the tree will make it through to the end of #lockdown3," she previously explained. "It cheers me up! I hope you're all doing ok."

Louise still has her Christmas tree up

Many fans of the BBC host were quick to add they were doing the same thing this year. "My decs are down but lights remain. Actually did the same last year as decided January was actually the worst time of year to reduce the twinkle factor in the house," remarked one, while another said: "I've removed the Christmas baubles & replaced with Valentine ones."

Others decided to remove their decorations on time, with one writing: "As much as I'd like to keep mine up, it was packed away last week. I think it makes it more special when it next takes me 4 hours to dress it." Another post read: "That's fantastic! We reluctantly took ours down on Sunday."

