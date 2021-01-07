BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker reveals daughter's surprising help behind the scenes Dan is a proud father of three

Dan Walker's daughter is only too happy to lend a helping hand when it comes to getting him TV-ready! The BBC Breakfast star took to Twitter this week to share a sweet revelation about his eldest child, Suzie, as he prepared to front the early morning show.

Dan, 43, shared a close-up snapshot of his vibrant purple sock and a matching tie, and told his followers: "A big 'thank you' to our eldest, Susie, who asked if she could choose my socks and tie for #BBCBreakfast today. She opted for a bit of 'double purple'."

Newsreader Dan is a proud father to three young children: son Joe, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica. He married wife Sarah in 2001 after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

The doting dad has been the face of BBC Breakfast for the past five years, fronting the show from Monday to Wednesday. Dan also presents popular sports show Football Focus, which he has done since 2009, and has been newly appointed as host of The NFL Show.

He has previously opened up about his wife Sarah, and how she wasn't sure how his role on BBC Breakfast would affect the family. "She thought it was going to be a disaster, me getting up that early, turning into a zombie," he told The Mirror.

"We've got a dog and three kids, so if I slammed the door at 3.30am saying, 'Bye everyone,' it wouldn't work."

However, since taking on the role, Dan has been able to spend more time with his loved ones. "One of the major reasons I took the job is it gives me more time at home," he added. "Most days I can be home by 11am, which means I can do the school run."

