Dan Walker celebrated an important family milestone over the weekend. The BBC Breakfast host has announced that both of his parents have received their first coronavirus injection.

Taking to his social media pages, the 43-year-old thanked the NHS for their continued hard work amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"After my mum received the first dose of the vaccine two weeks ago, my dad was one of the many thousands who got his jab today," he wrote. "Thank you to everyone who is working so hard to look after the elderly and vulnerable at the moment."

Dan's update was applauded by fans, with one writing: "Fabulous. Every single dose is good news." Another remarked: "That's wonderful news Dan." A third person wrote: "I got mine today Dan. Can't praise the process highly enough. Been shielding pretty much solidly from March so it's nice to see some light at the end of this very dark tunnel."

A fourth post read: "I'm a vaccinator in a fantastic GP surgery. We're happy to give up our days off to get the jabs in arms. It's all very worthwhile when you see and hear the reactions from our lovely patients."

Dan is incredibly close to both of his parents

Dan is incredibly close to his parents, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in July. The journalist, who is a father himself to three young children, grew up in Crawley, Sussex. His father was a minister of their local church.

Meanwhile, Dan has been the face of BBC Breakfast for the past five years, fronting the show from Monday to Wednesday. He also presents popular sports show Football Focus, which he has done since 2009, and The NFL Show.

