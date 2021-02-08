Loose Women's Jane Moore shares rare photo of daughter and reveals sad family news The 58-year-old spoke of her heartache on Instagram

Loose Women star Jane Moore has reached out to fans after sharing some sad family news on Instagram.

Jane, 58, spoke of heartache as she posted a snapshot showing one of her daughters sat with their beloved dog in his dog basket, with her iPad in front of her.

She wrote: "Morning lessons in the dog's bed. Jasper has been very poorly for the past two weeks (he stopped eating and drinking) and after various blood tests and scans, they diagnosed a potential 'marginal zone lymphoma' in his spleen which has now been removed.

"Now he's back home and recovering, but it's like Holby City here with all the dressings and medications. He's drinking again of his own accord, but getting him to eat is an uphill struggle.

Jane revealed her beloved dog's illness on Instagram

"He still has a feeding tube in his neck as back up, but ideally he will start to eat normally again. He had one sausage on Saturday and would only eat a bit of mashed potato yesterday, so if any of you have been through a similar scenario with your pet and have any tips on what might tempt him to eat again, any suggestions would be much appreciated. Thank you! #jasper #tibetanterrier #sickdog #surgery #splenectomy #dog."

Jane's fans were quick to reach out and offer support and advice. "My vet always said boiled rice and chicken. It's light on their stomach. I hope he gets better soon," one shared.

She also shared a photo of Jasper's medication

A second noted: "Oh so sorry to hear this Jane. White fish and chicken are good for them when they are poorly. Hope Jasper feels better soon." And a third wrote: "Oh poor Jasper what a worry Jane. Sending hugs to you all."

Jane is private when it comes to her home life, but in an interview with Best Magazine she previously confirmed she has a step-daughter Lauren through her husband Gary, and daughters Ellie and Grace from a previous relationship.

Jane has been married to Gary Farrow since 2002

She later spoke about her Ab-Fab style relationship with Ellie in a 2008 interview with Women and Home.

She said: "Ellie has always been the more measured, capable, sensible one in our relationship; ploughing a steady furrow through the often chaotic landscape of, at first, my early years as a single mother then, later, the challenges of becoming part of a 'blended' family, as the Americans refer to those of us who marry someone with children from another relationship.

"Her step-sister, Lauren, who’s six years older yet freely admits to being a lot less responsible, likened Ellie to Ab Fab's Saffy when they first met back in 1998, and the moniker has stuck," Jane revealed.

