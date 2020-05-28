Loose Women panellist Jane Moore has surprised her followers by sharing a before-and-after photo of her adorable pet dog. Taking to her Instagram page this week, the journalist revealed she was left with no choice other than to pay a trip to a dog groomer. "Yay! The groomers are open," she said alongside the first snap of her hairy pooch. After they did such a good job, Jane joked about getting the groomer to cut her own hair, writing: "Might get them to cut my hair too."

Jane Moore's dog before the lockdown haircut

During the coronavirus pandemic, the 58-year-old has been isolating with her husband Gary Farrow, and their pet dog in their gorgeous London home. Earlier this week, Jane revealed her secret guilty pleasure as she decided to declutter. She posed for a photo with her vast collection of colourful Converse trainers - 16 pairs to be exact! "Ready, steady, GO... or maybe not, as a clear out of the deepest recesses of my wardrobe has produced an astounding number (not all here) of trainers - none of which appear to be of the running variety," she said.

Asking whether she should throw some out, the self-confessed hoarder added: "Admittedly, I'm a bit of a #Converse addict but I think it's time to jettison a few pairs. Or maybe just a couple. Or perhaps only one. Oh alright then, I'll keep them all. What do you hoard? Is it trainers, like me, or maybe handbags, beer coasters, movie memorabilia or what? #trainers #springcleaning #wardrobe #hoarding."

Her pet pooch after the makeover

Jane is a regular on daytime TV show, Loose Women. She first joined the panel back in 1999 when she was aged 37. She is happily married to PR guru Gary, who is a close friend of Elton John. She is also a doting mum to two children Ellie and Grace, as well as her stepdaughter Lauren.

