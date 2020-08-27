Jane Moore shared a self-deprecating post on Instagram on Thursday as she showcased her vibrant blue outfit ahead of Loose Women. The popular panellist looked incredible in a patterned pussybow blue shirt, electric blue trousers and silver shoes.

Detailing her wardrobe with fans, Jane took to opportunity to poke fun at herself, writing: "Blue blue electric blue, that’s the colour of my...er, roomy trousers that, thankfully, have a loooot of stretch in them thanks to my lockdown bread baby. Gorgeous neck-tie shirt by @cefinnstudio and silver shoes by @Zara. See you any moment on @loosewomen @itv."

Unsurprisingly, the mother-of-three was quickly inundated with compliments. "Oh Jane, you are on fire. Love your outfit, the colour is stunning, just like you xx," one wrote, with another telling the star: "You always look amazing. Love the colour!" A third remarked: "Your figure is to die for!"

It comes just one week after Jane shared an incredibly rare photo from her family album. She chose to post a snapshot of her youngest daughter, Grace, in celebration of her GCSE results, with one follower noting: "She's her Mother's Daughter. Brains and Beauty (lethal combination)."

Jane, 58, has been happily married to husband Gary Farrow since 2002. In an interview with Best Magazine she previously confirmed she has a step-daughter Lauren through her husband Gary, and daughters Ellie and Grace from a previous relationship.

While she is private about her family, Jane did open up about her 'Ab-Fab'-style relationship with Ellie in a 2008 interview with Women and Home.

"Ellie has always been the more measured, capable, sensible one in our relationship; ploughing a steady furrow through the often chaotic landscape of, at first, my early years as a single mother then, later, the challenges of becoming part of a 'blended' family, as the Americans refer to those of us who marry someone with children from another relationship," Jane revealed.

"Her step-sister, Lauren, who's six years older yet freely admits to being a lot less responsible, likened Ellie to Ab Fab's Saffy when they first met back in 1998, and the moniker has stuck."