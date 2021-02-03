Christine Lampard has taken to social media following the news of her husband Frank's sacking as Head Coach for Chelsea Football Club.

The Loose Women star, who is pregnant with her second child, celebrated her 42nd birthday on Tuesday, and was inundated with heartwarming messages - including one from her team on the ITV daytime show.

"We hope you'll join us in wishing a very Happy Birthday to our @christinelampard. With lots of love from the whole #LooseWomen family [heart emoji]," the message read.

Upon seeing the sweet post, birthday girl Christine replied: "Thank you everyone!!! [Kissing heart emojis]."

It's been a rollercoaster year so far for both Christine and Frank. Following the announcement of her second pregnancy at the start of January, the former footballer was dropped from his role.

The TV star is pregnant with her second child

"It has been a huge privilege and honour to manage Chelsea, a club that has been a big part of my life for so long," he said at the time. Firstly, I would like to thank the fans for their incredible support that I have received over the last 18 months. I hope they know what that means to me.

"When I took on this role I understood the challenges that lay ahead in a difficult time for the football club. I am proud of the achievements that we made, and I am proud of the academy players that have made their step into the first team and performed so well. They are the future of the club."

The couple, who married in 2015, are due to welcome their second child in April. They are already parents to their two-year-old daughter Patricia. Meanwhile, Frank is also a doting father to two daughters, Luna and Isla, from his former relationship with Elen Rivas.

Opening up about her surprise pregnancy and how Frank had reacted to the news, the Loose Women panellist recently told her colleagues in a video interview: "Very, very excited."

Christine and Frank have been married since December 2015

She added: "I mean, gosh, football consumes 99 per cent of his brain, but the one per cent that is left got very very excited. It is personal happiness, within the four walls of our house, where we are spending most of our time. It is just a little bit of happiness, it is something to look forward to.

"I am starting to think about maybe buying a few little bits and pieces, it is all starting to feel a bit real. It has brought a smile certainly to my family and friends, it's just a lovely something to look forward to, there is so much darkness and bleakness and miserable news...it's been a lovely time."

