Carol Vorderman rules out Loose Women return after sudden exit

Carol Vorderman has confirmed she has no intention of returning to the Loose Women panel, seven years after she quit the ITV daytime show.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, the 60-year-old shared a poll from a Loose Women fan page showing which former panellists viewers would like to see back on the panel.

After being included, Carol revealed she had voted "no" over the possibility of returning in the future. She then added: "I've answered that with a big NOOOOOO… I think that should do it."

Carol joined the Loose Women panel in 2011, but announced her departure three years later. At the time, the TV star revealed that she would be leaving the programme to travel the world.

She said in a statement: "I am getting into the hard work for my planning and training to go round the world next year. In the first two years on Loose I did over 100 days a year but in the last year I have only managed just over 20 days because I kept having to cancel days due to other work commitments."

Carol posted this on her Instagram Stories to confirm the news

Carol then referred to her writing commitments, adding "I tried appearing just once a week up until Christmas and I just couldn't do it. I write a lot of educational books and have a big maths website so my time is spent with those too."

The surprise revelation comes just weeks after show favourites Saira Khan and Andrea McLean stepped down from their Loose Women positions.

