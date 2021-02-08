Ruth Langsford shares downhearted lockdown post about mum Joan Many will be able to relate to the Loose Women presenter

Ruth Langsford struck a chord with many of her Instagram followers as she posted a heartbreaking Story about her mum Joan on Monday.

The TV presenter, who has been unable to properly visit her elderly mother for months due to lockdown restrictions, revealed that Joan's Christmas stocking and presents are still waiting to be opened at Ruth's family home.

GALLERY: Breathtaking celebrity snow photos from Ruth Langsford to Holly Willoughby

"This is where it's been since Christmas…" Ruth captioned her video, showing the gifts neatly piled on a sofa. "And this is where it will stay until Mum can stay again." Eamonn Holmes' wife added a tearful emoji to her post.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares heartbreaking post about her mother

It was just last week that Ruth welled up on live television as she spoke about her mother on Loose Women. The panellists were debating visiting rights at care homes when Ruth, 60, tearfully shared: "This is very close to my heart as my mum has not been out of her care home since March. The biggest concern for lots of people is if they die and you haven't actually held them.

MORE: Ruth Langsford means business in flattering slim-fit suit

MORE: Ruth Langsford's cleaning kitchen hack is genius

"I've seen my mum through a window, I phone her all the time, but I haven't physically touched and that's always a big concern."

Ruth still hasn't given her mother her Christmas stocking and gifts

Ruth added: "I can't praise the care workers at my mum's care home enough, they are incredible. But they are doing their daily jobs and are very, very busy.

"They can't match my memories with my mum, they can't sit and talk to my mum about my dad and sister and life as they don't have the time and they don't know her well enough. That, I think, is what so many elderly people are missing."

The This Morning star went on to reveal that her mother has had the vaccine, saying: "Could they not treat me as a primary care worker essentially, test me, and as long as I don't have Covid, she's had her vaccination, I could go in and physically go in her room and talk to her?"

"I think people really, really need to see their loved ones and to touch them and hold them," the mother-of-one concluded.

Make sure you never miss a story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.