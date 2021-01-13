Ruth Langsford reveals surprising way she's spending day off – and fans are envious The This Morning star is keeping busy!

There isn't that much to do on a day off during a global pandemic, but Ruth Langsford has found a way to keep busy – clear out her loft!

The star shared a short video to Instagram on Wednesday which showed her throwing rubbish into a huge green skip.

She captioned the clip: "Day off… grey, rainy & miserable but… I have a skip and I’m clearing out the loft… HAPPY PLACE!!"

While Ruth's face couldn't be seen, the down-to-earth star's hand was in view as she binned a number of large cardboard boxes covered in tape.

WATCH: Ruth Langsford provokes envy as she reveals surprising day off fun

The inside of the skip also contained a pile of black bin bags as well as an old aerial and what looked like a broken electric fan.

It might not have been the most glamorous way to spend a day, but it looked extremely satisfying, and Ruth's followers on the social media site were quick to express their envy.

Ruth and her husband Eamonn live in Surrey

One commented: "How sad is it that I’m genuinely jealous? I’d love to get a skip!"

Another added: "Ooh. I love a skip clear out. I’m well jel!" A third chimed in: "I'm going to be clearing out the shed this week while I’m off - already looking forward to it!"

Ruth's work schedule has changed significantly this year, as she and her husband Eamonn Holmes will no longer present This Morning on Fridays, as they had for the previous 15 years.

The couple are viewer favourites on This Morning

In a surprise shake-up, it was announced last year that the pair would be replaced in their weekly slot by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond.

Eamonn and Ruth didn't comment on the pair's inaugural outing last week but were rumoured to be disappointed by the change, which sees their presenting duties reduced to school holidays.

A few days before Christmas, Eamonn shared a video to Instagram expressing his gratitude for all the kind words they had received from fans ahead of their final show.

