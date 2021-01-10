Eamonn Holmes reflects on 'best job on telly' in moving post The This Morning star is a TV veteran

Eamonn Holmes looked back on what he called "the best live job on telly" in a heartfelt tweet at the weekend.

On Sunday, the star responded to a tweet about him from the Mail on Sunday's Arts and Culture account.

Quoting Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan's column, the post read: "'What’s my New Year’s resolution? To weigh the same as @EamonnHolmes!' The former ‘Telly-Tubby’ has gone from being the object of @piersmorgan’s merciless fat-mockery to his fitness role model."

Eamonn replied: "I could be your mentor... know all the mistakes u r making. [sic]

Look at what I was as a Horrible vision of your Future. Truthfully, hard to change the routine until the day comes that you leave the job or the job leaves you.

Until then enjoy the best live job on telly."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Eamonn Holmes overwhelmed by fan support after milestone moment

The 60-year-old presented GMTV, which was ITV's precursor to GMB, from 1993 until 2005.

He then moved on to Sky News Sunrise, which he helmed for 11 years.

Eamonn and Ruth were a weekly presence on This Morning for 15 years

Since 2006, he has been best known for co-hosting This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford.

The couple presented the show every Friday and during school holidays.

In a surprise shake-up, however, the pair were replaced in their weekly slot by Dermot O'Leary and Alison Hammond, who began their stint this week.

Eamonn and Ruth are yet to comment on the pair's inaugural outing but were rumoured to be disappointed by the change.

The star shared the heartfelt message on Twitter

A few days before Christmas, Eamonn shared a video to Instagram expressing his gratitude for all the kind words they had received from fans ahead of their final show.

A visibly moved Eamonn said: "Hello there everyone, just want to say something to you all from the bottom of my heart and that is thank you."

The star went on: "Ruth and I have been absolutely overwhelmed yesterday and today by the amount of messages and we've been replying by social media, by text, by WhatsApp, whatever way we can.

"But can I just generally say thank you, thank you, thank you. We do feel the love, really appreciate it."

