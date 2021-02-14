Exclusive: Ranvir Singh opens up about incredibly close bond with son Tushaan The mother-son pair enjoyed a holiday in Antigua last year

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Good Morning Britain presenter Ranvir Singh has shared memories from an unforgettable holiday she and her eight-year-old son Tushaan experienced at the Carlisle Bay Antigua late last year.

Ranvir, 43, reveals how she needed to spend some one-on-one time with her son following her spectacular but hectic stint on Strictly Come Dancing.

MORE: Ranvir Singh shares rare photo of son Tushaan

"Although Tushaan loved me being in Strictly, the novelty wore off at times because Mummy was away a lot and not getting home until late," says Ranvir, who stunned fans and became the series' "dark horse" with her pro partner Giovanni Pernice. "At that age all they want is you. If you get distracted by work or your phone, they feel it, like most working mothers know."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ranvir Singh shares a sneak peek from her HELLO! beach photo shoot

The single mum continues: "This holiday was about trying to give him back everything he needed. We went snorkelling, swimming and looking for crabs and he made me go on the awful inflatable doughnut ride. We even hiked to the highest point of the island, which was amazing.

MORE: 13 of Strictly's most dramatic transformations revealed

MORE: Ranvir Singh wears most flattering floral dress

"All I wanted was to be alone with him so that I could focus on him and nobody else. Just chilling next to each other on our sun loungers felt good."

Ranvir with her son Tushaan in Antigua late last year

Although she left Strictly Come Dancing in the semi-final, Ranvir says she still feels like "a winner". Indeed, her smouldering chemistry with Giovanni triggered rumours the couple were romantically involved – a suggestion she denies, with a smile.

"I understand why people would think we might have become more than dance partners," she said. "On [Strictly's behind-the-scenes show] It Takes Two, Giovanni had his hand on my knee and we were holding hands.

"Everybody was going crazy about it and I didn't even notice because we'd spent all day with our bodies pressed together learning the foxtrot! His hand on my knee seemed inconsequential after being so physically entwined. I found the rumour quite amusing, though, and it made Giovanni laugh too."

"All I wanted was to be alone with him," said Ranvir of their mother-son holiday

In our exclusive interview, Ranvir also speaks about supporting her GMB co-star Kate Garraway, whose husband Derek Draper remains in hospital after contracting Covid-19 almost a year ago.

"If I could be in her bubble and in her kitchen cooking for her, I would," says Ranvir. "All I can do is call to talk or send things in the post. When Kate told me her kids are into eating fruit, I sent them a basket of fruit. Not being able to do more is crushing.

"Kate's having to be a single parent to their two children, which is so hard. I told her: 'Being a single mum is like hiking in flipflops through the snow every day.' But Kate is remarkable, a proper grafter."

To read the full article, pick up the new issue of HELLO! on sale on Monday.

Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.