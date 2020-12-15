Strictly's Ranvir Singh breaks down in tears during emotional exit interview with Giovanni Pernice The Good Morning Britain host left the show on Sunday

Strictly Come Dancing star Ranvir Singh was reduced to tears when she joined Giovanni Pernice on Monday's It Takes Two, where the pair discussed her incredible progress throughout the series.

Fresh from their shock exit over the weekend, the 43-year-old was unable to contain her emotion during their interview. The pair confirmed that they would continue to dance together in the future, with Giovanni discussing their on-screen "connection".

"I felt when we were on the dance floor, I was very happy with all of the performance," he said. "With a ballroom, there has to be a connection to deliver a good ballroom. Otherwise, if there's no connection between your partner, you can't feel anything.

"If you asked Ranvir, 'Do you know your steps?' She'll probably say, 'No'," he continued. "Because the good thing with ballroom is that she follows me and I'm able to lead."

Of their partnership, the pro dancer revealed: "So the connection between us was strong and it's still strong. To be honest, there has to be a connection."

Ranvir and Giovanni missed out on the chance to be in the Strictly final

Asked by host Zoe Ball what had surprised her the most, a tearful Ranvir replied: "It was about more than just the dancing… I didn't expect that. I thought you just, come in and learn a few routines then you leave. I didn't know that learning to dance with someone like him would expose so much of me, as a person."

Ranvir and Giovanni's exit from the show came as a surprise to many. The couple were bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday night and landed in the dance-off against Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer. It was Jamie and Karen's second week running in the bottom two – but the judges ultimately decided to vote off Ranvir and Giovanni.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday's Good Morning Britain, Ranvir was questioned over her bond with Giovanni by Piers Morgan after the pair were plagued with romance rumours. "There’s nothing I want to report at all actually, thank you very much," the GMB star replied.

