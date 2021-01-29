Ranvir Singh stole the show on Strictly almost every week thanks to her chemistry with pro dancer Giovanni Pernice.

While she didn't win, Ranvir had the time of her life competing in the BBC One competition – but it appears after the highs came terrible lows once she packed away her sequins and glitter.

Opening up about her life following Strictly, Ranvir confessed that she struggled with her emotions during an interview with Calling Peston – the ITV news politics podcast.

"Actually coming out of it for that first, well, the second week out of it, I did feel quite flat and I couldn't shake it off," the GMB star admitted.

"It was a very strange experience really, because you think coming out of it, you'd feel really on a high and really happy. And I did quite well and all of that, but I think nothing quite matches the buzz of it."

She explained: "You're in the centre of the world when you're on Strictly because, you know, 11 million people watched every Saturday and every Sunday, 11 million people and in this day and age on terrestrial TV, that's unheard of, isn't it?"

Ranvir and Giovanni often left fans commenting on their great chemistry

Ranvir did find a silver lining though, admitting that, for once, she is living a peaceful and drama-free life.

"I keep trying to remind myself that the fact that I'm bored is a sign of the fact that there's no drama in my life. And that is an amazing thing to be able to say, there's no drama," she added.

"So therefore there's nothing to worry about. Essentially everybody in my family is generally well, my mum's having a Covid jab, you know, the vaccine later on.

"So in a sense, everything's okay. It's kind of all relative, isn't it? I'm bored, but there's no drama. So you've just got to remember that this is a good, this is a good thing."

