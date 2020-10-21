David Beckham enjoyed an unusual day out with daughter Harper Beckham this week. The proud father-of-four shared a new photograph on Instagram, showing him posing outside and holding a basket laden with fresh produce.

MORE: Victoria Beckham reveals Harper's latest haircut - and it's PERFECT

He confessed: "Never thought I'd enjoy foraging as much as this, but don't worry I wasn't alone, I was with my pretty lady #HarperSeven #autumn wreath making."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the Beckhams' stunning homes

David certainly looked the part. The 45-year-old was dressed in a flat cap, a brown jumper and brown cords, teamed with matching boots. He was also kitted out with gloves and a pair of secateurs.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's fans react to hilarious rare throwback

It came after wife Victoria Beckham also shared snapshots from David and Harper's day. The first image saw father and daughter sharing a sweet kiss, with the second picture showing the pair cuddling as they pose for the camera. "The best daddy," she captioned her post.

David enjoyed a day of foraging and wreath-making

There's no doubt David is a totally devoted father – but he has said he can be strict when necessary. He previously told the Telegraph: "We have always led by example, in terms of the way we treat our children, with the way we look after our children, the way we love our children.

MORE: The Beckham family rally around Nicola Peltz after heartbreaking post

"But we are very strict parents. We want to bring them up as closely as possible to how we were brought up because you have to give them manners, you have to give them boundaries and our children definitely have that."

Victoria shared a sweet snapshot of David and Harper

But the star did acknowledge how lucky his children are. "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor… I mean, the first day that you have kids, you constantly worry," he admitted.

MORE: Happy 21st wedding anniversary David and Victoria Beckham! Their love story revealed

"It's the most wonderful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you really have to protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family."

David and Victoria with their four children

David and Victoria have been married since July 1999 and share four children: Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and nine-year-old Harper.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.