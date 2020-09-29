Victoria Beckham shares the most angelic photo of daughter Harper The mother-and-daughter duo are very close

Victoria Beckham surprised her followers on Monday night when she uploaded a close-up photo of her daughter Harper fast asleep.

The doting mum, who shares her little girl and three sons with husband David Beckham, gave the world a glimpse into their sweet bedtime routine. "Sweet dreams Harper Seven x [red and pink heart emojis]," she simply said in the Instagram caption.

GALLERY: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in pictures

The angelic snap, which saw nine-year-old Harper sleeping with her thumb in her mouth, received a flurry of comments. "Ahhh how gorgeous is that little lady," wrote one, while another remarked: "What a beautiful picture!!! She's sooo cute."

The heartwarming post comes shortly after the mother-and-daughter duo made the most delicious apple pie together. "Mummy and Harper baking day!" wrote Victoria alongside some Instagram Story clips. "Apple pie with homegrown apples for the boys."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside the Beckhams' stunning homes

In one of the videos, Victoria could be heard saying: "So here is an apple pie that myself and Harper made with apples that we collected from the tree, right Harper?"

SEE: Victoria Beckham films inside incredible £31million house with David

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham melt hearts with adorable tribute to Harper

"Yeah from our garden!" piped up her daughter. Victoria added: "We collected the apples. We made this pie, which is Cruz's favourite."

Victoria shares this sweet photo of Harper

Even though Victoria and her husband David have demanding jobs, the couple are incredibly hands-on parents and make sure that one of them is always present at home while the other is working.

The couple often sing their children's praises on social media, sharing sweet updates with their fans. In a recent YouTube interview called Victoria Beckham's Secret to Balancing it All by photographer Alexi Lubimorski, the fashion designer gave a sweet insight into her family life.

The mother-and-daughter duo are very close

"I think that being a mum is the most important job in the world," she said. "I love what I do professionally, and I take it very, very seriously, but there is nothing more serious than having children."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.