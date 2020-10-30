David and Victoria Beckham 'to film fly-on-the-wall Netflix series' The Beckhams are one of the most powerful couples in showbusiness

David Beckham is set to share never-seen-before footage in a £16million Netflix documentary about his life, according to The Sun.

The series is expected to give fans an intimate insight into his family life with wife Victoria and their four children. The couple, who are worth an estimated £769million, will reportedly allow a crew to follow them around at home.

READ: David Beckham thanks family for support after winning PFA award

From birthdays, holidays and other celebrations, this fly-on-the-wall series will offer a different look into David's career and rise to fame. Although the stars are yet to comment on the report, the show will no doubt be hugely successful. Netflix declined to comment after being approached by HELLO!.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside David and Victoria Beckham's £31million home

It's believed that the candid programme, which is due to be released in early 2022, will show David playing football in the back garden with his dad Ted, and feature interviews and commentary from his family.

GALLERY: David and Victoria Beckham's love story in pictures

RELATED: David and Victoria Beckham reveal beautiful home decoration plans

David's former football teammates from Manchester United and Real Madrid - the likes of Gary Neville, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs - will also appear. During his football career, the sportsman secure an impressive 115 caps for England; he also captained the team at the 2002 and 2006 World Cup finals.

The couple have reportedly landed an exciting new deal

He met wife Victoria in 1997, when he played for Manchester United and she sang for the Spice Girls. Two years later, they tied the knot and welcomed four children together.

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham melt hearts with adorable tribute to Harper

Last year, David opened up about the realities of marriage, revealing on Australian TV show The Sunday Project: "To have been married for the amount of time that we have, it's always hard work. It becomes a little more complicated."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.