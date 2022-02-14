12 intimate celebrity Valentine's Day photos that belong in a fairytale

After several years of being forced to have low-key Valentine's Days at home, several of our favourite celebrities are pulling out all the stops in 2022 to make sure their other half feels special.

From loved-up photos to romantic gifts, take a peek at how the likes of Victoria and David Beckham and Geri and Christian Horner are celebrating on 14 February…

Geri and Christian Horner

Geri Horner (nee Halliwell) shared a heartfelt message to her single followers as she explained it took her several years before she found her husband, Christian. "Happy Valentine’s Day @christianhorner," the Spice Girls star wrote, adding: "It’s that day again… If we have it, or if we don’t. So to those of you who are single or have unrequited love - I spent most of my adult life single. I wrote that song 'Calling' wondering if anyone was out there for me.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney

Coleen Rooney shared a gorgeous collage of her husband Wayne and their sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass, one of which showed them wearing matching bear jumpers. She accompanied the photos with the message: "Happy Valentines Day to my gang. Love you all so much xxx."

Victoria and David Beckham

The Beckhams often give their fans glimpses inside their relationship, but Victoria Beckham posted a sentimental snap of the couple taken back in 1998. She explained: "1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later, taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham." Meanwhile, former footballer David shared tributes to both his wife and their daughter Harper.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Valentine's Day is extra special for Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez as it marks one year since the couple got engaged. Sharing a photo of Gemma wearing her sparkling ring as she kissed her new fiancé shortly after he popped the question, Strictly star Gorka wrote: "Happy Valentine’s day to my everyday one @glouiseatkinson How can be one year already… #valentines." How sweet!

Dick and Angel Strawbridge

They've shared everything from their home renovation to their wedding day on Escape to the Chateau, but Dick and Angel Strawbridge still don't let the romantic holiday go by without a small message on social media. Next to a snap of the happy couple gazing into each other's eyes, they wrote: "Happy Valentine's Day! We love an excuse to celebrate at The Chateau. We hope you have the opportunity to spend today with your loved ones."

"My mother says ‘every flower needs a stem, every pan has a lid’. Whether you’re single or not - maybe out of choice! Let’s listen to The Whitney song ‘Greatest Love of All‘ then everything else falls into place. I love you mauh."

Nadia Sawalha and Mark Adderley

Never afraid to share both the highs and lows of her relationship, Nadia Sawalha shared a candid message to her husband Mark Adderley as she sweetly asked him to be her Valentine. The pair pulled silly faces in polaroid photos, and the Loose Women star wrote: "Will you @mark_adderley…be...my…Valentine?

"We’ve been asking each other that question for twenty years…Like most married couples we’ve had our fair share of miserable Valentines, where maybe we’ve wondered whether we would even make it to the next one?! But here we are, and I love you more than ever..so phew.

"Ps .. you are the smartest, sweetest, kindest man I know and that’s why we will always pull through no matter what life vomits at us! So.. will you Maaaarrrrkkkk? #valentine2022."

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay

"22 years of valentines," Tess Daly, 52, captioned a series of romantic throwback photos taken on her wedding day with her 47-year-old husband Vernon Kay.

The Strictly Come Dancing host and I'm A Celebrity star tied the knot in 2003, and Tess wore a strapless Marina Adanou gown with a fitted waist and full skirt while her husband looked dapper in a cream suit by Alexandre Savile Row. The newlyweds stood next to a VW camper van painted with the words 'Just Married in the first photo, and cut the cake inside Rivington Hall Barn in the second snap.

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 52, simply shared a loved-up photo of herself and her husband Michael Douglas, 77, for the special day, adding: "Happy Valentine’s Day to my honey! Love you." The pair tied the knot in 2000 and are parents to son Dylan, 21, and daughter Carys, 18.

Jamie and Jools Oliver

The Naked Chef star Jamie Oliver's wife Jools modelled denim dungarees as she leaned against their kitchen bench with a series of knives hanging behind her. The angle of the laid-back photo taken at their home was deliberate, as the celebrity chef said in the caption: "Happy Valentine’s Day to my dear @joolsoliver love you babe enjoy your day but please stop putting my treasured knifes in the dishwasher ….. hope all you lovers out there have the best day x x x."

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor

Made in Chelsea stars Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor now share two daughters, Sienna and Aurelia, and Millie paid tribute to her husband's parenting skills.

"We’ve made so many incredible memories together over the years, from all corners of the world, but the greatest adventure we’ve been on is becoming parents. I truly adore watching you as a Father to our girls, we are all so lucky to have you, you really do light up our whole world," she said next to a loved-up photo of the pair. "You make me so happy each and every day, I can’t wait to spend forever by your side. So here’s to you @hugotaylorlondon, my Valentine today, tomorrow and always."

Saira Khan and Steve Hyde

Former Loose Women star Saira Khan created a very thoughtful homemade gift for her husband Steve Hyde. She shared a peek of several envelopes with red and pink writing and said: "My hubby has been my Valentine for 24 years this year.

"Celebrating moments like this helps create a little bit of magic in our lives, memories to cherish and now, also showing the kids the importance of celebrations and creating magic for yourself. Of course you don’t need to give anything to someone to show you love them - but I’ve enjoyed every moment of choosing a card, buying a small but thoughtful gift and then wrapping it up in my home-made wrapping paper. It’s the thought that counts and shows the other person you care."

She continued: "It’s not about how much you spend, it’s about how much you care and make the effort. To all the lovers - enjoy the LOVE."

Gino D'Acampo and Jessica Morrison

This Morning chef Gino D'Acampo described his wife Jessica as "My perfect match" as the pair posed in a green car to promote Cinch.

