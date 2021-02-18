Malia Obama pictured with famous parents in rare family photo ahead of exciting new job The 22-year-old is Barack and Michelle Obama's oldest daughter

Malia Obama and her younger sister Sasha were kept primarily out of the spotlight during their childhoods, but now they are getting older, they are becoming stars in their own right.

The famous siblings featured in a gorgeous photo posted by their doting dad Barack Obama on Sunday, as he marked Valentine's Day with the three women in his life, his daughters and wife Michelle Obama.

In the photo, Malia looked stylish in a floral dress as she stood next to her dad, while Michelle and Sasha co-ordinated in white ensembles.

Fans were quick to react to the sweet picture, with one writing: "What a beautiful family," while another wrote: "How beautiful are your girls?" A third added: "Malia looks like her dad and Sasha looks like her mom."

The picture was posted just days before it was reported that Malia had landed an exciting new job, aged just 22.

Malia Obama with her sister Sasha and parents Barack and Michelle Obama

The Harvard student, who is set to graduate later in the year, is set to work alongside Donald Glover for her first TV writing role.

Malia is no stranger to working in the TV and film industry and has already interned on several sets, including HBO's Girls and on CBS drama Extant, alongside Halle Berry.

Malia has been learning remotely during the pandemic, and has been living at home with her parents, who have been splitting their time between their home in Washington and vineyard in Massachusetts.

Michelle and Barack are doting parents to their daughters

During the coronavirus pandemic, Michelle and Barack have been enjoying spending quality time with their daughters while they are at home.

Doting mum Michelle opened up about their experience on her podcast in 2020 and gave an insight into their daily routine. “Barack’s in his office, making calls, working on his book.

I’m in my room. The girls are on their computers," she told her previous podcast guest, former NPR host Michele Norris.

Malia and Sasha were mainly kept out the spotlight when they were growing up

"Sometimes we’re outside if the weather permits, but we’ve developed this routine, you know, we don’t really worry about seeing one another in the day."

But then, "right around five o’clock, everybody comes out of their nooks," and it’s time for puzzles and cards. "Puzzles have become big," she added, explaining they had a designated table that permanently has a puzzle on the go.

Then they hunker down for a game of Spades which gets a little competitive.

