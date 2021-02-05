Michelle Obama shares 'exciting' personal news as fans react The former First Lady opened up on Instagram

Michelle Obama delighted her fans this week when she shared some incredibly "exciting" news about her 2018 memoir, Becoming.

The former First Lady penned a lengthy post on Instagram, alongside a clip of some of her memorable moments throughout her career, to reveal that two new editions of her book are coming next month!

MORE: Michelle Obama receives unexpected gift from First Lady Jill Biden - surprise!

She began: "I’m so excited to share that we are releasing new young readers’ and paperback editions of Becoming on March 2!

Loading the player...

WATCH: The special moment between Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama revealed

"Being honest about who I am and sharing my story in Becoming was one of the most freeing experiences of my life. And one of the highlights of my experience was hearing from so many of you and getting into the kind of deep, honest conversations that leave everyone feeling more connected and nourished."

Explaining her hopes for the new editions, Michelle continued: "My hope is that the young readers’ edition of Becoming can serve as a conversation starter for you.

"Maybe it’ll open up new dialogues with your children or grandchildren. Maybe you can use it as an opportunity to begin a book club with the young people you know or use it as an excuse to invite them into your existing book club.

MORE: Michelle Obama's concerns for Barack Obama revealed - and they may surprise you

READ: Michelle Obama reveals daughter Sasha's unique living situation

Michelle shared a montage of some of her career highlights

"I look forward to hearing all about the discussions that these new editions of Becoming spark with your loved ones—and what kind of parallels young people might draw from my story to their own.

"No matter what, I hope you’ll keep me posted on your experience by sharing your updates and insights by using #IAmBecoming and tagging me in your posts on social media.

MORE: Michelle Obama and George W. Bush's reunion photos will melt your heart

Michelle Obama released Becoming in 2018

"I want to hear it all! Whether it’s revelatory, a little messy, or even downright uncomfortable, I’m always interested in what kind of new awareness a good conversation can bring. BecomingMichelleObama.com."

Fans were equally as excited as Michelle over the news, with one commenting: "Yay!!! So exciting!" Another penned: "I'm so excited for my children to read this!" A third added: "Yessss!!! I am ready to buy classroom copies now!!! Woohoo!!!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.