Michelle Obama's concerns for Barack Obama revealed – and they may surprise you The former First Lady of the United States stepped out with her husband for Joe Biden's inauguration last week

Michelle Obama is incredibly down-to-earth and fans adore getting an insight into her relationship with husband Barack Obama.

Just like all couples, the pair have their moments, and one particular conversation was overheard at Joe Biden's inauguration last week by inaugural poet Amanda Gorman.

MORE: Michelle Obama and George W. Bush's reunion photos will melt your heart

The talented 22-year-old appeared on Tuesday's Ellen to talk about her incredible career highlight at the historical event, and told Ellen DeGeneres that she had heard Michelle tell Barack off after getting concerned about him hugging everyone he saw!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: The special moment between Michelle Obama and Kamala Harris you might have missed

"Because I was there and I remember Michelle Obama being close and she kind of kept yelling at Barack, like, stop hugging people, stop getting close to people.

"And then when I was done she kind of pushed him out of the way and gave me the biggest hug."

MORE: Kamala Harris' home is even more homely than the Obamas' - see inside

MORE: Michelle Obama reveals daughter Sasha's unique living situation

Amanda – who made history as the youngest inaugural poet in the US – had met Michelle on a number of occasions, and has big plans on becoming the president herself one day – something that Barack has publically backed up to show his support.

Michelle Obama was worried about Barack Obama hugging everyone at the inauguration

At the inauguration, Michelle not only enjoyed seeing Amanda again, but her good friend George W. Bush.

The pair were pictured laughing while chatting with Barack and Laura Bush at the historical event, as they went to show their support for Joe and Vice-President Kamala Harris.

READ: Everything you need to know about Kamala Harris' family

Michelle and George have spoken out about their friendship on several occasions over the years. In 2018 while appearing on the Today show, the mother-of-two said: "President Bush and I, are forever seatmates because of protocol.

Michelle and Barack with Amanda Gorman

"That's how we sit at all the official functions. So he is my partner in crime at every major thing where all the formers gather.

"So we're together all the time, and I love him to death. He's a wonderful man. He's a funny man."

Michelle and Barack with daughters Malia and Sasha

George spoke just as highly of Michelle during an interview with People in 2017. "She kind of likes my sense of humour. Anybody who likes my sense of humour, I immediately like," he said.

MORE: Michelle Obama receives outpour of love following heartfelt announcement

Both George and Michelle's families are just as close, with their friendship beginning when Jenna Bush Hager and her twin sister Barbara, along with their mum Laura, showed Malia and Sasha Obama around the White House before they moved in.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.