Monica Aldama introduces fans to her brand-new puppy

When she's not coaching cheerleaders, Monica Aldama is looking after her adorable pet dogs – and she's just introduced one more puppy to her family.

The Cheer star introduced her new pup, named Mila Hope, on her Instagram Stories, and the animal is impossibly cute.

In the first picture of the new arrival, Monica wrote: "I'm in love with my baby girl!" attaching a large 'I love you' sticker onto the picture.

In the second post, the sweet young dog took a small slip in the snow as she tumbled towards the camera.

And it turns out that coaching cheerleaders isn't just tiring for Monica, as in the third post, the training had taken its toll on Mila, who was having a small nap.

Monica, who competed on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars, is a huge animal lover and already has two others dogs, a goldendoodle named Rosie and a chihuahua named Peanut.

Monica is in love with the adorable puppy

The dogs constantly make appearances on her Instagram page, so we can expect to see a lot more of Mila Hope!

In a recent video, the cheerleading coach showed how well-trained Rosie is.

After a hard day, it's time for a nap

Monica ran with the goldendoodle, before commanding the pup to sit and raise her front paws in the air, and then rewarding her with some tasty treats.

Fans loved how beautiful Rosie was looking calling the dog "cute" or "adorable" while one hoped that Monica would help train their puppy.

"Rosie is the cutest!!!" beamed one fan, while another added: "And so much cuteness in one video only."

