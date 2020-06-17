James Martin has once again delighted his fans after sharing a funny anecdote about his pet dog Cooper.

Taking to his Instagram and Twitter pages on Tuesday, the This Morning chef posted an adorable picture of the cocker spaniel, who joined him on a 100-mile journey when he shouldn't have. "The face of a dog that's just realised he's 100 miles from home because he jumped in a car when he shouldn't have," he captioned the post.

Fans of the star rushed to post comments to share their surprise, including James' Strictly Come Dancing partner Camilla Dallerup, who wrote: "Omg brilliant." One follower remarked: "Something my cocker spaniel would do!!" Another shared their own story: "One of our chickens did that. Although she only went to the next village, it was in a neighbour's van." A fourth post read: "Oops, naughty dog, he is very cute though x."

The celebrity chef shared this snap of his pet Cooper

It seems James might have been on his way to one of his restaurants as he prepares to open their doors next month. Last week, the 47-year-old confessed there are "long hard days and months" ahead of the reopening as he confirmed restrictions will be put in place.

"Meringues in... setting up for two more cooks on @thismorning today," he wrote in the caption, adding: "Then off to work to get the restaurant ready for opening, long hard days and months ahead but the best job in the world." Although James is yet to confirm which restaurant he plans to open, the TV star is owner of James Martin Manchester, The Kitchen at Chewton Glen in Hampshire and café chain James Martin Kitchen, which is located at various locations across the UK.