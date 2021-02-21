Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's country home is on another level The Hollywood couple have homes in Massachusetts, New York and LA

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have an expansive property portfolio, and have homes around the United States.

Currently, the celebrity couple are spending time apart at different homes, with Kyra in LA, while Kevin is at their home in Massachusetts.

The Footloose star took to Instagram over the weekend to share photos from their farm, and it's more than impressive.

Kevin was pictured with his alpacas and horses outside on the grounds, which expand for miles around.

VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick perform adorable duet for wedding anniversary

The actor regularly shares videos with his pet goats on the property too, in a fun feature called Goat Songs.

What's more, while Kevin was in Connecticut on Valentine's Day, the father-of-two made sure that his wife felt extra special as she spent the day in California.

The Call Your Mother actress shared a photo on Instagram of a heartfelt message Kevin had written her in the snow – a huge love heart.

Kevin Bacon shared a photo of himself and his animals on his and Kyra Sedgwick's huge farm

The star wrote alongside the image: "I am in California, my love is in Connecticut. I got this, this morning. I am the luckiest woman alive. Happy Valentine’s Day everybody."

While it's unclear why the couple are currently apart, there are plenty of animals that need to be tended to at their farm, and Kyra is currently taking part in press events following the release of her new show, Call Your Mother.

Despite being apart, the couple are regularly interacting online, much to the delight of their fans.

Kevin posing with one of his alpacas

At the beginning of the month, Kyra took part in a live Q&A series with fans on Twitter to promote Call Your Mother, which included questions about her parenting and her marriage to Kevin.

The star sweetly paid tribute to Kevin when she was asked who made her laugh the most. "My husband makes me laugh… A lot. So do my kids."

But in the sea of questions Kyra was fielding, one stood out the most, because it was none other than her husband, Kevin.

Kyra and Kevin have homes in New York, LA and Connecticut

The Footloose actor asked his wife: "Do you ever think about your relationship to your real mom when playing Jean?" To which an elated, and seemingly surprised Kyra responded: "Honey! That’s such a great question! Yes I do. I think about how much I love her even though she drives me crazy! And it reminds me to be grateful for her every day, Even though she drives me crazy."

