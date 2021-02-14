Kyra Sedgwick's unique living situation with Kevin Bacon revealed The Hollywood couple have been isolating with son Travis during the pandemic

During the ongoing pandemic, Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have been splitting their time between their various properties, primarily staying at their home in LA with son Travis.

However, the celebrity couple also have a farm in Connecticut, which regularly features on Kevin's Instagram account as part of his popular Goat Song videos.

The gorgeous property boats acres of land including a barn where their pet goats Macon and Louie live.

Macon and Louie were presents from Kevin for their latest wedding anniversary, and have had starring roles on social media ever since.

The Hollywood stars were living in New York prior to the pandemic, where they have a gorgeous property.

During the pandemic, the celebrity couple have been keeping their fans entertained with fun videos online, regularly featuring the pair of them singing in the living room at their house.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon have multiple homes including a farm in Connecticut

Last week, Kyra took part in a live Q&A series with fans on Twitter to promote her new show, Call Your Mother, which included questions about her parenting and her marriage to Kevin.

The star sweetly paid tribute to Kevin when she was asked who made her laugh the most. "My husband makes me laugh… A lot. So do my kids." Kyra added: "I also love Wanda Sykes and I saw Sherrie Shepherd at a comedy show where I was sitting in my car the other weekend and she was hilarious!!!"

The celebrity couple inside their living room

But in the sea of questions Kyra was fielding, one stood out the most, because it was none other than her husband, Kevin.

The Footloose actor asked his wife: "Do you ever think about your relationship to your real mom when playing Jean?" To which an elated, and seemingly surprised Kyra responded: "Honey! That’s such a great question! Yes I do. I think about how much I love her even though she drives me crazy! And it reminds me to be grateful for her every day, Even though she drives me crazy."

Kyra posing inside her gorgeous home during lockdown

Kyra and Kevin have been married since 1988 and are parents to children Travis and Sosie.

Kyra was recently asked about her long-standing marriage and told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young."

