Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon share incredible tour of Connecticut farm The actor regularly shares videos with his pet goats on the property

Kevin Bacon has shared an amazing tour of the Connecticut farm he shares with his wife Kyra Sedgwick.

The acting couple revealed they own goats and alpacas, and Kevin even gifted his wife two goats - Macon and Louie - for an anniversary gift, joking she "loved it."

Kevin's tour was on Good Morning America on Wednesday, as he promoted the second season of crime drama City on the Hill.

The farm features several barns where they look after their animals, and Kevin drives a red jeep to cover the grounds.

The actor regularly shares videos with his pet goats on the property too, in a fun feature on his TikTok called Goat Songs.

The Footloose star also opened up on life as a TV actor, after years of insisting he would only ever do movies.

"Fifteen years ago if my agent called and said could I do a series I would have fired him," Kevin said.

"Then Kyra got on The Closer and begrudgingly I called my agent and said, 'I would like to throw my hat in the ring,' and in two weeks I had read four of the best scripts I had read in years."

Kyra and Kevin have been splitting their time between their various properties, primarily staying at their home in LA with son Travis.

The Hollywood stars were living in New York prior to the pandemic, where they have a gorgeous property. Kyra and Kevin have been married since 1988 and are parents to children Travis and Sosie.

In February Kyra took part in a live Q&A series with fans on Twitter to promote her new show, Call Your Mother, which included questions about her parenting and her marriage to Kevin.

The star sweetly paid tribute to Kevin when she was asked who made her laugh the most: "My husband makes me laugh… A lot. So do my kids."

But in the sea of questions Kyra was fielding, one stood out the most, because it was from none other than Kevin.

Kevin asked his wife: "Do you ever think about your relationship to your real mom when playing Jean?" to which an elated, and seemingly surprised Kyra responded: "Honey! That’s such a great question! Yes I do.

"I think about how much I love her even though she drives me crazy! And it reminds me to be grateful for her every day, even though she drives me crazy."

