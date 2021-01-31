Kyra Sedgwick gives tour inside huge open-plan living room at home with Kevin Bacon The Call Your Mother actress and Footloose actor live in California

Kyra Sedgwick has been isolating at home in California with her husband Kevin Bacon during the pandemic, and shared a glimpse inside her huge living room over the weekend.

The Call Your Mother actress took to Instagram to post a video of herself dancing inside the open-plan space, which features wooden furniture, white sofas covered with quirky cushions, rows of family photos hanging up on the walls.

While the pristine living room looks like something out of an interior magazine, the family home also has some quirky features, including graffiti walls in the garage, which is where Kevin has been spending a lot of time playing his musical instruments during the pandemic.

VIDEO: Kyra Sedgwick gives tour inside huge open-plan living room

During the lockdown, Kyra and Kevin have been living with their son Travis, while Sosie lives nearby.

The award-winning actress opened up about her family's time together in a lockdown diary for USA Today last year. Kyra detailed her new passion for baking.

She wrote: "I was always like, I can't bake at all. And now I'm like, actually I can bake if I follow the rules. What have I made? Banana bread.

The Call Your Mother actress inside her living room in California

"We made a birthday cake for my daughter early on. We didn't have the right kind of flour, we had buckwheat flour, or the right kind of sugar. And we didn't really have icing, but we had chocolate chips. We improvised. We were all very proud of ourselves."

Kyra's baking efforts have also been documented on her Instagram account, and she recently revealed that she had made a pound cake.

The family also have a house in Connecticut which has a barn, where they keep their latest additions – two goats that were gifted to Kyra from Kevin for their wedding anniversary.

Kyra and husband Kevin Bacon are isolating with their son Travis

The Hollywood actress recently spoke about her gifts from Kevin – who often feature on their Instagram pages too.

Chatting to ET Canada, she said: "We don't usually get each other presents but this year Kevin said 'I've got you something' and my first thought was 'I thought we weren't getting each other anything, I've got you nothing.

"But then he started walking me down to this little barn we have in Connecticut, and he gifted me two pygmy goats that are absolutely adorable." On their relationship, she said: "We're lucky, we got really lucky."

