Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme unveils hair transformation after becoming a teenager The Jenny from the Block hitmaker shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez was overcome with emotion on Monday as her twins turned 13 – but the doting mum made sure they had a day to remember.

While the lockdown restrictions have meant that birthdays are a little different for everyone, JLo found some creative ways to make her children's day special – including a grown-up makeover for daughter Emme.

The teenager was pictured with her famous mum on Instagram sporting a stylish new fringe, following a home haircut. "Birthday bangs," she captioned the photo.

The 13-year-old was also treated to a guitar lesson from none other than Lenny Kravitz, with her proud mum sharing footage from their session on Instagram.

Max, meanwhile, was given singing lessons for his birthday – following in his mum and sister's footsteps.

The teenage boy was seen learning remotely at his computer screen with a microphone in his hand, getting tips from Jennifer's singing coach Stevie Mackey.

Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme looked stylish with bangs

Jennifer treated Max and Emme to breakfast in bed on the morning of their birthday, which consisted of waffles with sprinkles, pancakes, eggs and bacon.

The Hustlers star shared photos of her children tucking into their birthday feast as she watched them open their presents wearing a personalised JLo dressing gown.

The award-winning singer captioned the pictures: "OMG!! I can’t believe it’s been 13 years since I carried them both home in my arms in the middle of a snowstorm.

"Out of that blizzard came two perfect lil' coconuts who rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love.

Jennifer treated Emme to a cool haircut on her 13th birthday

"It has been the most magical journey full of adventure and joy ever since... I'm feeling so many emotions this morning...so very emotional today... so proud and happy and heartbroken that I can't freeeze time.

"To my two caring, sensitive and special souls...who I know will change and rearrange the world in your own very unique ways...your mama loves you beyond forever.. and ever and ever..."

JLo couldn't believe how quickly her twins are growing!

Jennifer's fiancé Alex Rodriguez also paid a sweet tribute to the twins on social media, posting a series of photos of them together from over the years, alongside the message: "Happy Birthday Emme & Max!!! I'm blessed to have both of you in my life and look forward to watching you both continue to grow and do amazing things! Keep reaching for the stars! Love you both!"

