Jennifer Lopez stuns in hot pink swimsuit The singer was launching her own TikTok challenge

Jennifer Lopez has stunned her fans, as she styled a hot pink swimsuit at the beginning of a new TikTok challenge.

In the video, the Hustlers star encouraged fans to join her #ImReel online challenge, which has people show off their natural glow.

To achieve hers, the star showed off some new cleanser and multitasking serum from her new beauty line, JLo Beauty.

But it was the end of the video that caught fans' attention, as the singer looked sensational as she styled out a hot pink swimsuit.

The star looked beautiful as she posed in the swimsuit and highlighted the natural glow in her face, before flashing a cute smile as the video ended.

Jennifer encouraged fans to find their natural beauty

Fans were loving the video, and many commented with heart eyes or fire emojis. Another fan who complimented the star said: "Awwww you're glowing."

"So flawless queen!" wrote another stunned fan, while one praised the singer's beauty line, writing: "Agh I love this!!! You got me glowing with this glam!"

One overexcited fan wrote: "I SEE THE GLOW!"

The singer wowed in the pink swimsuit

Jennifer is the doting mother to two adorable children, twins Emme and Max, and in a recent interview with People she revealed that like many children they have struggled during the lockdown.

The Jenny From the Block hitmaker said: "It was really difficult for the kids doing virtual school. They found it very, very hard and they miss their friends and there was a little bit of depression that went with that."

She added: "You know, everybody's anxious to get back and I think the WELL Health-Safety Rating is really going to help with that."

The singer has her own beauty line

However, the singer revealed there was a benefit to lockdown, as she was able to spend more time with her family.

"The time is precious, and besides health, probably the most important thing that we have, so we're going to keep a lot of those things going.

"But also realising that there were a lot of things we could get done from home, and that we didn't have to travel as much, even though my work involves a lot of travel. I realised that there's some things I could cut out and things I could do to give me more time with my family and kids, which I think is a blessing."

