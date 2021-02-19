Jennifer Lopez's twins Emme and Max's upcoming milestone celebration revealed The Jenny from the Block hitmaker shares her children with ex-husband Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mum to twins Emme and Max, and has enjoyed spending quality time with them over the past year during the pandemic.

What's more, the star's children are growing up fast before her very eyes, and are set to face an exciting milestone next week when they become teenagers!

Jennifer's twins turn 13 on 22 February, and the star has no doubt got something exciting planned for them, despite the lockdown.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez shares glimpse inside huge NY apartment

Jennifer – who shares Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony - recently opened up about just how quickly her kids were growing up, especially during the pandemic.

The doting mum opened up about all the special memories she was making with her family while at home in a recent interview with People.

Jennifer Lopez's twins become teenagers next week!

"The time is precious, and besides health, probably the most important thing that we have, so we're going to keep a lot of those things going," she said.

"But also realising that there were a lot of things we could get done from home, and that we didn't have to travel as much, even though my work involves a lot of travel.

J-Lo shares Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony

"I realised that there's some things I could cut out and things I could do to give me more time with my family and my kids, which I think was a blessing."

Inside Jennifer Lopez's incredible cinema room at Miami mansion

The star has been splitting her time between her various home in the US, which include a gorgeous beach house in Miami, a mansion in Bel Air and a home in the Hamptons.

J-Lo's twins have a close relationship with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, as well as his two daughters Natasha and Ella, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

Max and Emme are growing up quickly!

Jennifer and Alex have been praised for finding the perfect balance with their blended family, and have previously opened up about their kids' close relationship with each other.

Talking to People, the award-winning actress said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends.

"I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

