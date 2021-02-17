Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's unique living situation revealed The Jenny from the Block hitmaker and sports star are set to get married after the pandemic

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez often share photos on social media that give an insight into their incredible lives in the United States.

MORE: Inside Jennifer Lopez's huge kitchen in $28M Bel Air mansion

The celebrity couple – who have four children between them – have a lifestyle many of us can only dream of, with a number of beautiful homes around the country.

What's more, JLo and ARod never stay still for long, and even during the pandemic, the celebrity couple have been spending time at their different properties.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take a tour inside Jennifer Lopez's Manhattan apartment

Both Jennifer and Alex have homes in Miami, and primarily live in a beautiful mansion by the sea, which boasts features including a gym and home cinema.

Inside Jennifer Lopez's incredible cinema room at Miami mansion

READ: Jennifer Lopez's new family home in Miami has to be seen to be believed

The pair live with Jennifer's twins Emme and Max, 12, while Alex's daughters Natasha, 15, and Ella, 13, spend half their time there, and the other half with their mum, Cynthia Scurtis.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have many homes around the United States

Last summer, the family spent a lot of time at their home in Bel Air. The $28million mansion boasts everything from a downstairs pub to a 30-seat screening room.

The home also features a library, an infinity pool and a separate guest house, as well as an outside bar area with a barbeque, and even a amphitheatre which seats 100 people, ideal for impromptu performances from J-Lo and her daughter Emme, who is following in her famous mum's footsteps as a talented singer.

RELATED: Inside Jennifer Lopez's former New York penthouse

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez sell their Malibu beach house

Jennifer also has an eight-bedroom house in the Hamptons, where the family spend the holidays, including Thanksgiving and Christmas, so that they are near their relatives on the East coast.

Jennifer and Alex with their children inside their garden in Miami

The actress further owns a luxury penthouse in Manhattan, which boasts four bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms spread over two floors.

Fans saw a glimpse inside the luxury apartment on New Year's Eve, when Jennifer hosted a JLo Beauty launch party there with her close friends and family.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme shares glimpse inside her stylish room

The celebrity couple began dating in 2017 and got engaged two years later. On Sunday, they marked Valentine's Day together, and Jennifer revealed that February was extra special for them, as it was the month they started dating.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Jennifer and Alex were forced to cancel their wedding which was due to go ahead in 2020, but are looking forward to being able to tie the knot when it's safe to do so.

The family in their kitchen

The couple are often praised for finding the perfect balance with their blended family, and have previously opened up about their kids' close relationship with each other.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's daughter Emme speaks out about relationship with dad Marc Anthony

Talking to People, the Selena actress said: "Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends. I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] 'I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it's nice.'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.