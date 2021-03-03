Counting On fans speculate Jana Duggar, 31, is in courtship Jana, 31, is a fan favorite among the TLC show fans

Counting On fans have begun speculating that Jana Duggar may be courting.

Jana, 31, is a fan favorite among the TLC show fans; among fundamental Christian circles it is rare for a woman to remain single into her 30s, and she still lives with her parents Jim Bob and Michelle.

However, new pictures show Jana spending Christmas with family friend Stephen Wissmann and his family, and one in particular showing her sitting close next to Stephen.

WATCH: The Duggars explain courtship

"So there might be a chance that Jana and Stephen are a thing?" commented one fan.

Another added: "This feels huge to me. They are sitting so close together!"

"They do look a bit coupley in that photo," shared another fan.

The Wissmann family were also spotted with the Duggars at Magnolia Market in Texas, joining Jana and her siblings for Justin Duggar’s wedding.

Stephen’s parents Loren and Gloria Wissmann have 13 children. On their blog page, they share that Stephen has his pilot’s licence, and loves to work with his hands.

Stephen lives in Nebraska

The assistant manager of family firm Wissmann Enterprises, he can also play the mandolin, and "enjoys helping teach Sunday School at our church."

The Duggars are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook.

Jessa, Jinger, and Jill are all now married; Jana remains living at home

They follow strict guidelines in their day to day life, including no alcohol and no bare skin on show, and men and women are not allowed to be alone together unless married.

Kissing, hand-holding and other physical signs of affection are not allowed until a couple's wedding day, and all couples must have chaperones present on their dates.

The family found fame with their TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting; they now star in spin-off show Counting On.

