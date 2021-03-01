Duggar family congratulate 18-year-old Justin Duggar and wife on 'gorgeous' wedding Duggar family congratulate 18-year-old Justin Duggar as he weds 19-year-old fiance Claire Spivey

Justin Duggar is a married man!

The 18-year-old reality TV star wed fiance of three months Claire Spivey on Friday in a Texas ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

The teenage couple shared their happy news with a gorgeous wedding shot of the two cuddled into each other.

"2.26.21," Justin and Claire both captioned their posts.

MORE: Married at First Sight's Michael and Martha's second wedding plans revealed

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 of the most spectacular HELLO! exclusive weddings

Claire, 19, wore a white, short-sleeved wedding dress with cap-sleeve detailing, and styled her hair in a side braid. Justin — the 14th child of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar — wore a navy suit with a grey tie.

Justin’s older sister Joy-Anna Forsyth was in attendance, and she commented: "It was such a gorgeous wedding! Love you both very much and am SO happy for you guys."

Sister in law Anna Duggar added: "Such a lovely wedding! Thrilled for you both."

Justin and Claire are married after three months of engagement

Fans were also quick to share their congratulations, with one writing: "So happy for you two!! Congrats!"

"May God bless you with a long happy marriage!" shared another fan, as one added: "What a beautiful couple, may God bless you!"

Justin and Clare were wed in Texas

In a statement, the pair shared: "Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be.

"We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like. There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend.

MORE: 10 ways Victoria and David Beckham’s regal wedding broke the mould

MORE: Helen Flanagan confesses wedding plans are 'out the window'

"We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife."

The Duggar family found fame on TLC with 19 Kids And Counting

The pair first announced their courtship in September 2020. "Claire and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship," Justin said at the time.

He added: "God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her. Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one. Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that I see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life."

They confirmed their engagement in November 2020 with a statement which read: "We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!"

Jessa, Jinger, and Jill are all now married; Jana remains living at home

The Duggar are devout independent Christian Baptists, who pride themselves on their conservative outlook. They follow strict guidelines in their day to day life, including no alcohol and no bare skin on show, and men and women are not allowed to be alone together unless married.

The family found fame with their TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting; they now star in spin-off show Counting On.

Parents Jim Bob and Michelle are parents to 19 children, and all of their children have names which begin with the letter J; Joshua, Jana, John-David, Jill, Jessa, Jinger, Joseph, Josiah, Joy-Anna, Jedidiah, Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace and Josie.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.