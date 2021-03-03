Rochelle Humes shares striking photo in underwear for sweet reason

Rochelle Humes has shared a striking black-and-white throwback photo of herself wearing matching Calvin Klein underwear, and the mother-of-three can be seen cradling her baby bump in the snap.

Explaining that she was pregnant with her daughter Valle at the time, Rochelle – whose gaze was transfixed on her bump in the picture – wrote: "Awww this just popped up. Me pregnant with Valle @bumpandbride been catching all my special moments for years now."

WATCH: Rochelle Humes keeps her original engagement ring from Marvin Humes in a necklace

The This Morning star's gorgeous post comes a day after she spoke exclusively to HELLO!, opening up about pandemic life with her husband Marvin and the kids, and parenting struggles in general.

"It's very different, but we're slowly getting used to it which is also weird," she said of lockdown and homeschooling, adding: "I found it quite intense last year, I don't know if it was because I was pregnant, but I was like 'woah it's a lot'."

Rochelle looked stunning

The most difficult thing for Rochelle has been the uncertainty: "What I find the hardest is not having the answers for my kids. Especially my eldest asking 'When do you think we'll be going back to school, mummy?' And I hear a lot of them ask their teachers that on Zoom. It's hard not having the answer, as we know about the same amount as they do."

She also said: "I just feel for them really, it's something we didn’t have to go through when we were little and it’s a confusing time for kids."

When the little ones aren't logged on to Zoom for lessons, Rochelle works hard to keep them entertained. "I’ve just been doing life skills really, just showing them a bit more around the house," she candidly revealed.

