Bryce Dallas Howard is unrecognisable in epic birthday throwback – fans react The star's birthday is incredibly close to father Ron Howard's

Bryce Dallas Howard's birthday is incredibly close to her famous father's, director Ron Howard, and to celebrate the occasion this year, the star shared some epic throwback shots.

MORE: Justin Timberlake shares never-before-seen photos with wife Jessica Biel to mark birthday

This year the pair turned 40 and 67 respectively.

The Jurassic World star shared the shots on Instagram, one of her as a youngster with her father and another solo shot of her younger self.

In the picture with her father, Ron was holding Bryce aloft with the tot wearing a multicoloured and spotted top with an Imagine cap on her head.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bryce Dallas Howard celebrates birthday from stunning locale

In a sweet caption, the Mandalorian star paid tribute to her father, saying: "Pops, we celebrate another birthday, another trip around the sun.

"For you it's 67 and for me it's 40 — I suppose that makes us proper grown-ups."

She added: "I feel very lucky to have a Dad who I still love talking with and who I look up to as an example for how to walk through this world.

"You are an amazing Daddio and we all love you so much."

The star's famous father is director Ron Howard

Referencing the current pandemic, and the difficulties in spending time together as a family, Bryce finished the post by saying: "Even though we just had our family zoom birthday celebration, I wanna thank you again for building the life and family you have.

"You bring so much joy into this world @realronhoward. Happy birthday."

Reacting to the post, Ron posted: "Great memories, Daughter. Love you Thhiiiiiisssssss Much."

MORE: Gwyneth Paltrow celebrates husband's birthday – and fans can't believe his age

MORE: Jennifer Lopez's son Max follows in her footsteps amid milestone birthday

In a follow-up post, Bryce shared a celebratory message for her 40th birthday, writing: "I was just saying this the other day. "Life gets a reboot at 40 and really feels like it just begins. Happy birthday B!"

She finished her post with an inspirational message, adding: "To new beginnings and even better endings."

Fans absolutely adored Bryce's throwback snaps, with one writing: "Okay. Cutest throwback photo you've ever posted. Happy birthday again Bryce so grateful for you!"

Fans loved Bryce's throwback snap

Another fan added: "My heart is warm with this photo. You deserve the world, Bryce, and all the love.

"Thank you for existing and being this incredible woman. Happy birthday Bryce!! I love you beyond the galaxies."

"Cutie then, beauty now," said another fan. "Happy and healthy bday, Bryce. And many more."

"Happy birthday my queen!" posted a celebratory fan. "I wish you all the most wonderful in this world! I love you."

Reacting to her post with her father, a fan said: "Two wonderful people. Happy birthday Ron – you are such a light. I hope your day has been great."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.