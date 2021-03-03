Hilary Duff reveals 'special moment in her life’ ahead of baby's arrival Hilary is expecting her third child

Hilary Duff has spoken of the "special two weeks" she spent filming the Lizzie McGuire reboot.

Disney surprised fans in 2019 by announcing the show would return with Lizzie all grown up but in late 2020 it was confirmed the episodes would not air.

Now, pregnant Hilary has revealed that "it was a big disappointment obviously," but that she would be "forever grateful" for the time she spent reunited with the cast.

WATCH: Hilary Duff announces her third pregnancy in sweet video

Speaking on Good Morning America, Hilary shared: "I will forever be grateful for the two episodes that we did shoot.

"It was a really special two weeks of my life."

Hilary is expecting her third baby

Hilary, who is expecting her third child any day now, revealed the news that the show would not return to screens.

"I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly [and] despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen," she shared on social media on 17 December.

Hinting there were creative differences, she added: "I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today.

"We can all take a moment to mourn the amazing woman she would have been and the adventures we would have taken with her."

Lizzie McGuire went off air in 2004

The last time fans saw Lizzie McGuire was in 2004, the same year the hit show went off the air.

The show was set to see Lizzie living in New York, “older and wiser.”

Speaking from the Disney D23 convention, Hilary said in 2019: "Lizzie has grown up. She's older, she's wiser, she has a much bigger shoe budget.

"She has her dream job, the perfect life right now working as an apprentice to a fancy New York City decorator.

Hilary is mom to two already

Hilary is expecting her third child, and second with husband Matthew Koma.

She is already a mum to two-year-old daughter Banks with husband Matthew and eight-year-old son Luca, with her ex, Mike Comrie.

