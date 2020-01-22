Hilary Duff's son Luca is growing up quickly, and the actress shared the cutest photo of the seven-year-old on her Instagram account this week. Fans couldn't believe just how much he looked like his famous mum, with many taking to comment on the snapshot. One wrote: "He looks just like you here," while another commented: "He is your twin!" A third added: "Mini you." Hilary's husband Matthew Koma wasn't as impressed with the star for uploading the photo though. He also commented on the post, writing: "Literally just texted this to you. Got no response. And no photo credit," causing many of Hilary's fans to respond, telling him that it's "how women role".

Hilary Duff shared a gorgeous photo of her son Luca

The Lizzie McGuire actress shares Luca with her ex-husband Mike Comrie, and is also mum to one-year-old Banks, who she shares with Matthew. It's been an incredibly exciting time for Hilary and Matthew, who tied the knot in an intimate winter wedding at their Beverly Hills home in December. The star shared some lovely photos from the day on social media on New Year's Eve, and wrote that her wedding was by far the best day of 2019. She wrote: "Making promises to this guy was by far the best day/ night of 2019. 2018 was so special because of Banksy. 2019 will always hold our wedding. Feeling grateful for health, our family, love, and dreams coming true. Can't wait to buckle up for 2020. May all your hopes/ dreams and hard work come true/ pay off. Love you all. HNY."

MORE: Adele's personal trainer reveals real reason she managed to lose seven stone

Hilary married Matthew Koma in December

For her special day, Hilary looked gorgeous dressed in a Jenny Packham backless gown with statement sleeves, while Matthew looked dapper in a suit. Guests at the wedding included Hilary's sister Haylie, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Alanna Masterson. Hilary wrote her own vows, and opened up about the struggles she had while writing them in an interview with Vogue. She said: "Writing my vows was one of the hardest things I've ever done, honestly. It's hard to have five minutes to tell someone all that they mean to you and all the things that you love about them and why."

READ: Kim Kardashian reveals parenting nightmare with daughter Chicago

The actress is getting ready for the new Lizzie McGuire series

The couple had announced their engagement in May, seven months after welcoming their daughter. It's now a busy time for Hilary, who is currently filming a new Lizzie McGuire series for Disney Plus, following the success of the original series, which ran from 2001 to 2004. The star shared a photo of herself with her onscreen family back in October during the beginning of filming, and wrote: "We are standing in what will soon be the McGuire living room. What’s up fam. We doing this."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.