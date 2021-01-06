Pregnant Hilary Duff taken to hospital The Lizzie McGuire star shared her experience on social media

Hilary Duff has revealed that she had to be taken to hospital over the Christmas holidays. The 33-year-old – who is pregnant with her third child – shared her experience on her Instagram Stories on Monday in a series of posts documenting her festive break.

In addition to photos of husband Matthew Koma dressed up as Santa, she shared a photo of herself holding her little niece, Fallon, along with the caption: “Then my eye started to look weird… and hurt… a lot.”

Another image then showed the outside of a hospital as the star told fans: “Took a little trip to the emergency room. I got an eye infection from all the COVID tests at work… cuz, you know, 2020 and all.” Her claims that the infection came from frequent coronavirus testing has been widely disputed.

Thankfully, Hilary – who has been in New York City filming the new season of comedy drama Younger - has since made a full recovery. "PS.... My eye is fine, needed antibiotics," she wrote alongside a photo of herself later opening presents with her children.

Hilary revealed details of her infection on Instagram

Hilary is expecting her third child in the next few months. She is already a mum to daughter Banks with husband Matthew, and son Luca, eight, with her ex, Mike Comrie.

This is not her first health setback since announcing her pregnancy in October. Shortly before Thanksgiving, she had to quarantine after discovering she had been around someone with COVID-19.

The star with her husband and children

Hilary and songwriter Matthew announced their engagement in May 2019, and went on to tie the knot in an intimate winter wedding at their Beverly Hills home in December 2019.

The star shared some lovely photos from the day on social media on New Year's Eve, and wrote that her wedding was by far the best day of 2019. She wrote: "Making promises to this guy was by far the best day/ night of 2019. 2018 was so special because of Banksy. 2019 will always hold our wedding. Feeling grateful for health, our family, love, and dreams coming true."

