Hilary Duff gets fans talking about baby’s gender following hospital visit The Lizzie McGuire star is expecting her third child

Hilary Duff is officially counting down until the arrival of her third child. The Lizzie McGuire star took to her Instagram Stories this week to share a brand new snapshot of her bare baby bump, revealing she has just 11 weeks to go until she meets her baby.

Hilary, 33, also quizzed her fans on whether they think she'll be having a little girl or a little boy, adding: "I don't have a feeling about it", along with a shrugging emoji and a pair of wide eyes.

The actress is already a mum to eight-year-old son Luca Cruz and two-year-old daughter Banks Violet. She has decided to keep her baby's gender a secret this time around.

"We had a gender reveal with Banks and it was such a fun memory," she previously told People. "Unfortunately, during these times we felt it wasn't really appropriate. So the way we are creating some excitement within the family is to wait to find out the sex on the baby's birthday!

Hilary Duff quizzed fans on whether she is having a baby boy or girl

"It's a mixture of friends who are excited about the surprise and then some who are just really annoyed with us. Luca is falling under the annoyed category!" she admitted, before revealing her son is hoping for a boy "so he can share all his old toys".

Hilary shares Luca with her ex-husband, Canadian hockey player Mike Comrie; the pair were married from 2010 until 2016. She started dating songwriter Matthew Koma in 2017, and the couple welcomed daughter Banks in October 2018. They went on to announce their engagement in May the following year, and were married on 21 December 2019.

Hilary and husband Matthew pictured with Luca and Banks

Hilary shared the news of her third pregnancy back in October. She posted a Boomerang on Instagram showing husband Matthew rubbing her belly, along with the caption: "We're growing! Mostly me…"

