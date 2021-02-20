Hilary Duff looks almost unrecognisable with new hair transformation The Lizzie McGuire star's third child is due in just a few weeks

Actress Hilary Duff has amazed her fans with a drastic hair transformation ahead of the birth of her third child – and she's had to deny that it's a hint to the baby's gender.

MORE: Hilary Duff's vibrant pregnancy outfit has the most unexpected detail

The Lizzie McGuire actress looked almost unrecognisable as she debuted her new turquoise locks on her Instagram page.

The star said she changed her look after arriving home from New York with the help of her friends, and hair stylists, Riawna Capri and Nikki Lee.

Loading the player...

Watch: Hilary Duff unveils drastic new hair transformation

"All I can say is @riawna and @nikkilee901 love me a lot," she joked in the caption. "1 - for saying yes to another crazy change this late in my pregnancy (at least I didn't cut [my] bangs!)

"And 2 - it took all damn day! Love you guys so much."

The former teen star also referenced her pregnancy, teasing that her transformation had nothing to do with the baby's gender, which fans are desperate to know.

The star denied the new colour hinted at her unborn baby's gender

"I swear this doesn't mean I'm having a boy," she playfully added. "My mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something!"

MORE: Celebrity babies due in 2021: Zara Tindell, Hilary Duff and more pregnant stars

MORE: Hilary Duff shares new photo of son Luca - and he's identical to his famous mum

The A Cinderella Story star finished her post, by saying: "We still don't know who's occupying my apartment - but it's getting the eviction notice soonish."

Fans loved the bold new look

Fans were in love with Hilary's drastic new look with singer Mandy Moore complimenting: "You're the coolest, lady."

And her friend Riawna jested: "At least you didn't cut [your] bangs, OR GO BROWN (again!)." The hair stylist added that'd she happily spend another day dying Hilary's hair, playfully insisting they go pink if the unborn baby is a girl.

Others fans praised the "mermaid hair" that the star had achieved, while another added: "If this is what feeling blue looks like, we don't mind!"

The star will be welcoming a new addition to her family in just a few weeks

Hilary is due to give birth to her third child in just a matter of weeks, but she's previously revealed that this pregnancy hasn't been plain sailing.

In an Instagram Stories post, she shared a snapshot of her laying down on her bed and wrote: "When the pregnancy sciatica gets you."

Sciatica is where the sciatic nerve, which runs from your lower back to your feet, is compressed or irritated.

The star also attended hospital over the Christmas holidays when she picked up an eye infection. The actress claimed the infection came from frequent COVID testing, but this claim has been widely disputed.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.