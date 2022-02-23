Hilary Duff divides fans with photo inside separate bathroom from husband Matthew

From a chicken coop to a kids’ clubhouse with a water slide, Hilary Duff's family home in Los Angeles was bound to get her fans talking.

But when she opened her doors to Architectural Digest in 2020, there was one feature that left them divided – her bathroom. The How I Met Your Father actress, 34, lives with her husband Matthew Koma and her children Luca and Banks, but she has her own private suite to get ready and spend some quiet time away from the family.

She was pictured sitting on a blush pink sofa next to a striking silver free-standing bathtub, and when the image was shared on the publication's Instagram account, one follower asked: "A bathtub in the living room??" However, Hilary quickly clarified: "A bathtub. In a bathroom. I'd say pretty appropriate."

Some admitted it was an interior choice they had never seen before, while for others it served as an inspiration for their future bathroom makeovers.

"They're referencing the sofa. Most of us have never seen a sofa in a bathroom before," one commented. "Would have never thought about having a couch in the bathroom next to tub, but now seeing it I NEED it!" another wrote.

Hilary Duff revealed she has a sofa in her bathroom

Speaking to Architectural Digest, Hilary explained: "I will hide from them in my bathroom," adding that she even takes weekly guitar lessons in the fully-furnished bathroom. "My husband thinks it's sad that we don't share a bathroom. He’s like, 'We miss so much good hanging out time. I want to get ready with you.'

Hilary lives in Beverly Hills with her husband Matthew Koma and her two children

"I don’t think 'I always want to get ready with you,' but when I am putting on my makeup, he will sit on that couch. It's sweet."

Another image taken in the bathroom reveals that it serves as a place to both bathe and get ready, with a wooden dressing table and chests of drawers at the far end of the room, which has wooden flooring throughout and her statement bathtub positioned next to the window.

