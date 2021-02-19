Savannah Guthrie's children join her at work with adorable results The presenter has two children with husband Michael Feldman

Savannah Guthrie has been accompanied to her job as a reporter by her two sweet children - and it has produced adorable results.

The NBC Nightly News reporter was out in the snow with her young children, Vale Guthrie Feldman and Charles Guthrie Feldman, aged six and four respectively.

In a series of pictures of Instagram, Savannah showed the kids both in front of and behind the camera.

Watch: Savannah Guthrie's son sends adorable message to older sister

In the final picture, Vale was wearing some of the headphones used by the cameramen, while Chris patiently stood by.

The doting mother dubbed the youngsters her "little producers" in the post caption.

The journalist's adorable pictures were swept up by fans, with her NBC colleague Jo Ling Kent, writing: "Aw!! Not so little anymore."

The reporter's children were keen to help out at her work

Savannah's Today co-host, Jill Martin was similarly enthusiastic, writing: "This is everything."

One parent also shared in the comments how the pandemic had allowed her children to understand more about her.

"They are so proud of their mom," the comment started. "One plus about the pandemic is my kids didn't really understand what I did for a living. Now they see me do my job every day."

Savannah's youngest child was born four years ago

One fan who was delighted with the pictures said: "So cute!! Lucky kids!!" while another called the children "awesome company."

The 49-year-old doting mother often shows off adorable pictures of her children on her Instagram account, and in one recent post, fans were desperate to know where they could grab the youngster's outfits.

Vale and Chris sported very cute winter attire, including adorable hats that also doubled up as a face mask – very handy during a pandemic!

